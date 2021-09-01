ESPN obtained both English- and Spanish-language rights but is providing only English commentary.
Among U.S. broadcast rights for other qualifiers, ESPN and Fox share English-language rights to U.S. home games, Univision has Spanish-language rights to U.S. home matches, CBS has other CONCACAF English-language rights and NBCUniversal’s Telemundo has other CONCACAF Spanish-language rights.
ESPN has English-language rights to European qualifiers, Univision has Spanish-language rights to European qualifiers, FITE TV and Fubo TV have South American qualifiers, CBS has Asian qualifiers and the MyCujoo streaming service has Oceania qualifiers.
