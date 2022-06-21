Eto'o given suspended prison sentence for tax fraud in Spain

MADRID — Former Cameroon forward Samuel Eto’o has been given a suspended prison sentence in Spain for tax fraud during the time he played for Barcelona, a Spanish court said on Tuesday.
Eto’o, who was also fined, accepted the conviction but blamed his representative, José Maria Mesalles, for what happened. Mesalles was handed a one-year prison sentence.
The 41-year-old Eto’o played for Barcelona from 2004-09, helping it win two Champions League titles and three Spanish league trophies.
He retired as a player a few years ago and is currently the president of the Cameroonian football federation.
