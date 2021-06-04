Key Player: Gareth Bale — The forward is the national team’s leading scorer and helped Wales reach the semifinals at Euro 2016. He spent the past season on loan at Tottenham, where he regained his scoring touch — especially after the departure of Jose Mourinho — and at least got some game time in his legs after being often overlooked at Real Madrid in recent seasons. With Carlo Ancelotti taking over at Madrid, Bale could end up back in favor in Spain for the start of next season, particularly if he plays well at Euro 2020.