“If Portugal, France go far there could be a lot of good ratings for Globo, even better than the last time,” said Mauricio Stycer, an analyst who has written several books on the Brazilian TV industry. “There will be fewer watching Copa America than the Euros. If you see SBT figures in Copa Libertadores, which they just took from Globo, it is usually half of what Globo used to get. Copa America can be similar.”