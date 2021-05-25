England won its only major trophy at Wembley Stadium when it beat West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final. England will open its play in Group D against Croatia on June 13, then faces Scotland before concluding against the Czech Republic on June 22. England can stay in London for the round of 16 on June 29 if it wins the group. The semifinals are at Wembley on July 6 and 7 and the final is July 11. Authorities are limiting group games and the round of 16 match to 25% of 90,000 capacity but hope to increase that for the final week.