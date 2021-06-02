Jota was a Wolverhampton player who hadn’t played much for his country last year but is now a regular for Liverpool and his national team, scoring six goals in 12 international games. Rúben Dias has improved after his first season at Manchester City, while Fernandes has established himself as one of Manchester United’s top playmakers. João Félix earned an extra year of experience with an Atlético Madrid team that thrived in the Spanish league.