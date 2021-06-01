Bellingham is an assured, 17-year-old midfielder who has established himself as a regular at Borussia Dortmund, alongside the 21-year-old Sancho. Attacking midfielders Foden (20) and Mount (22) are already stars for the clubs — Manchester City and Chelsea, respectively — who played in the Champions League final on Saturday. James, a 21-year-old Chelsea right back, was one of the best players in that final and is likely to keep out Trent Alexander-Arnold. They could all be the sparks to drive England to the title.