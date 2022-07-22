The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Euro 2022: Sweden beats Belgium 1-0 with stoppage-time goal

July 22, 2022 at 5:04 p.m. EDT
Sweden’s Linda Sembrant celebrates with teammates after scoring her side’s first goal during the Women Euro 2022 quarter final soccer match between Sweden and Belgium at Leigh Sports Village, in Leigh, Manchester, England, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
LEIGH, England — Sweden broke down Belgium’s dogged resistance with a goal in the second minute of stoppage time to win 1-0 on Friday and set up a semifinal against England in the Women’s European Championship on Friday.

Linda Sembrandt smashed home a loose ball from inside the six-yard box at a corner after Belgium goalkeeper Nicky Evrard produced one of her many scrambling saves on a rainy night at Leigh Sports Village.

It was Sweden’s 33rd shot of a one-sided quarterfinal between Europe’s top-ranked team and an opponent playing in its first knockout match at a European Championship.

Sweden joined England and Germany in the semifinals. France or the Netherlands will complete the lineup for the last four on Saturday.

