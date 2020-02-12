NYON, Switzerland — European and South American soccer leaders on Wednesday discussed reviving matches between the continents’ teams during a meeting at UEFA’s headquarters.

Between 1960 and 2004, the Intercontinental Cup was contested by the winners of the European Cup and Copa Libertadores.

After hosting CONMEBOL’s council for a meeting with the UEFA executive committee, European soccer’s governing body said they discussed staging “intercontinental matches, for a variety of age groups and for both women’s and men’s” teams and that the issue would be examined further.