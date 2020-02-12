The Club World Cup organized by FIFA typically ends in a meeting of the European and South American champions, with Liverpool beating Flamengo in December.
The agreement for further cooperation between UEFA and CONMEBOL has opened up the possibility of South American referees overseeing games in the group stage of the European Championship in June and their European counterparts officiating fixtures at the Copa America.
