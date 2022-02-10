The second was scored with Salah on the field for the final 30 minutes in a win that keeps second-place Liverpool nine points behind Manchester City with a game in hand. Liverpool is also chasing titles still in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Story continues below advertisement

“He is really helpful for us,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said of Jota. “He was not a bargain, we did not get him for free. But it was obvious the potential was there, the work rate he puts in.

Advertisement

“If you have that there is always space for improvement. We really thought he would be an outstanding player.”

The Portugal international has now scored in 18 different league games since joining in 2020 for around $50 million from Wolverhampton,

The first against Leicester came in the 24th minute with a close-range strike after Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel parried Virgil Van Dijk’s header. The second from Jota in the 87th was a smart shot on the turn under Schmeichel.

Story continues below advertisement

“The second goal is a brilliant goal, I love the counter-press,” Klopp said. “But the first goal is really when you are in a goal-scoring moment, when you are there. That is exactly what is happening for Diogo at the moment.”

Liverpool still have a tough task catching City with 15 games to go.

“I don’t think they smell our breath already,” Klopp said. “It was not the best game we ever played but we were good enough to win. We had the clear, bigger chances. We were deserved winners and that’s all what you want.”

Advertisement

ARSENAL FINALLY WINS

After 46 days, Arsenal was finally victorious again.

Gabriel poked in a goal in the 25th to clinch a 1-0 victory at Wolverhampton, although the Gunners had to hang on for a first win since Dec. 26 with 10 men after another needless sending off. Gabriel Martinelli was sent off for two yellow cards within seconds of each other — Arsenal’s fourth dismissal in its last six games.

Story continues below advertisement

This one came with 21 minutes left after Marintelli first pushed Daniel Podence to stop a quick throw-in but referee Michael Oliver played advantage. Martinelli then chased the ball down only to barge into Chiquinho from behind and was immediately shown two yellow cards.

Wolves could not take advantage, though, and lost ground on Arsenal, which climbed to fifth to improve its chances of a top-four finish and a return to the Champions League.

Advertisement

The goal came when Wolves failed to clear Martinelli’s corner and Ben White headed back across goal toward Alexandre Lacazette, who collided with goalkeeper Jose Sa but did enough to deflect the ball toward Gabriel, who scored his third goal of the campaign from five yards.

“It means a lot because we really wanted to win this game,” Lacazette said. “We know set pieces are important and I’m happy we could score today. I wanted to be first to the ball and I think I was. It was stressful in this type of game but that is football. I’m really proud, everyone at the back did their job.”

___