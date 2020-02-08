That canceled out Bernard’s early goal for the hosts, who fought back after Benteke’s strike to score through Richarlison in the 59th and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 88th to climb to seventh place.

Everton moved five points behind fourth-place Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification.

Palace has only won one of its last 11 games and has dropped to within six points of the relegation zone.

