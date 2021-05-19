Everton began the night with only five home wins all season, two of those coming in December when 2,000 fans were allowed in for back-to-back wins over Arsenal and Chelsea. The returning supporters helped the team complete a first league double over Wolves in 45 years.
They did it despite the absence of James Rodriguez, who is yet to play in front of a Goodison crowd as he was absent due to what manager Carlo Ancelotti said was fatigue.
Richarlison made the breakthrough at a corner, rising above Willy Boly to head in Gylfi Sigurdsson’s out-swinging delivery.
Everton’s best chances for a second came through Sigurdsson, who twice went close from the edge of the area, bending one shot agonizingly wide from the edge of the area before another was deflected wide.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports