Neves hit the bar from a free kick with five minutes to go.
Wolves has now won just once in eight league games since striker Raul Jimenez fractured his skull in a match at Arsenal at the end of November. The team dropped to 14th place.
Last season’s 3-0 defeat at Molineux in July left the Toffees in 11th place at the time and manager Carlo Ancelotti was furious, questioning his players’ spirit in what he described as an “unacceptable” display.
This time, the visitors came away back in the top four after a fifth win in six games to underline their progress.
This despite being deprived of 14-goal top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was out with a hamstring injury, and fellow forward Richarlison.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.