Watford appeared on course for another good result in its battle against the drop as Adam Masina’s first goal in more than three years and a strike by Roberto Pereyra had the hosts two goals ahead.

Everton was stung by a last-gasp comeback from Newcastle in its last game, but its own late show moved the team up to ninth in the standings, ending a run of 35 league matches in which it was winless having conceded the opening goal.

Watford stayed in the relegation zone.

