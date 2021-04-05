Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez had marked his first appearance for Everton in six weeks by breaking the deadlock in the 56th minute with a low shot into the corner off his weaker right foot.
Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita kept the visitors in touch before Batshuayi’s equalizer with superb saves to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.
Everton stayed in eighth place, still well in the hunt for the European positions. Palace looks to be safe from relegation in 12th place, 12 points above the bottom three.
