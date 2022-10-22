The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Everton ends 3-game skid with 3-0 win over Crystal Palace

By
October 22, 2022 at 12:41 p.m. EDT
Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, center, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday Oct. 22, 2022. (Isaac Parkin/PA via AP)
Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, center, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday Oct. 22, 2022. (Isaac Parkin/PA via AP)

LIVERPOOL, England — Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his first goal in five months to help Everton beat Crystal Palace 3-0 and snap a three-game losing streak in the Premier League on Saturday.

The striker scored in the 11th minute at Goodison Park before second-half goals from Anthony Gordon and substitute Dwight McNeil for Everton.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Calvert-Lewin, sidelined early this season with a knee injury, had last scored in May — against Palace in a win that kept Everton in the Premier League. The 25-year-old forward still hopes to make England’s team for the World Cup.

In the buildup to his goal, Calvert-Lewin dispossessed Luka Milivojevic. Amadou Onana then passed to Alex Iwobi, who spotted Calvert-Lewin on the edge of the penalty area. He got past Marc Guehi and beat goalkeeper Vicente Guaita with a low shot.

The margin of victory equals Frank Lampard’s biggest win in nine months as manager.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

Loading...