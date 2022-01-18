Wayne Rooney, the former Manchester United and Everton forward currently managing Derby in the second tier, and former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard have been linked with the Goodison Park job permanently.
Everton is looking for a sixth permanent managerial appointment since owner Farhad Moshiri took over in 2016.
The team is 16th in the Premier League, six points above the relegation zone with two games in hand over 18th-placed Norwich.
