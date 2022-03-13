Wolves’ captain has now scored more league goals this season — three — than he had in his previous six combined.
Everton, by contrast, has not scored in its last three league games and that, coupled with Watford’s win at Southampton, leaves Frank Lampard’s team outside the relegation zone on goal difference alone.
Everton does have three matches in hand on most of its rivals but a run of just nine points from the last 60 available and only two league wins since September has left the team in danger of dropping out of the top flight for only the third time in its history and first since 1951.
___
