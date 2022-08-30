Everton still winless in EPL after 1-1 draw with Leeds

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LEEDS, England — Luis Sinisterra’s second-half goal helped Leeds salvage a point against Everton in a 1-1 draw Tuesday that kept Frank Lampard’s team winless in the Premier League this season. The Colombia winger took a pass from Brenden Aaronson and beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with a shot inside the near post in the 55th minute, canceling out Anthony Gordon’s first-half strike at Elland Road.

Leeds has collected eight points from five games under Jesse Marsch, though the American manager has a new injury concern after captain Rodrigo walked off the field in the first half after dislocating his shoulder in a seemingly innocuous clash with Pickford.

The 21-year-old Gordon, who reportedly is a transfer target of Chelsea, has scored in back-to-back games. His left-footed shot went under Illan Meslier and into the net in the 17th minute.

Everton, Wolverhampton and Leicester are the only teams without a league win this season. Lampard’s squad lost its first two games and has draws in the past three.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article