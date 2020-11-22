Everton was leading 3-1 at the time and although Fulham set up a tense finale with a second goal in the 70th minute by Ruben Loftus-Cheek, the visitors held on to return to winning ways after losses to Southampton, Newcastle and Manchester United.
Calvert-Lewin has scored 10 goals this season — the most in the league — after striking 42 seconds in and again in the 29th minute following an equalizer by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
Abdoulaye Doucoure headed in a cross from Lucas Digne for his first goal for Everton to put the team 3-1 ahead in the 35th.
Everton started the season with four straight wins but hadn’t won any of its previous four games.
