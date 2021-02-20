Everton hadn’t even beaten Liverpool anywhere since 2010. The only disappointment for Carlo Ancelotti’s side will have been not having any fans allowed into the home of its greatest rival, due to the pandemic, to see the landmark triumph.
Everton’s intention was clear from the start to get the ball forward and put the inexperienced Liverpool central defensive partnership of Jordan Henderson and Ozan Kabak under pressure.
It paid off after just 2 minutes, 25 seconds as Kabak’s weak headed clearance fell to James Rodriguez who slipped in a pass behind the on-loan Schalke center back. Richarlison ran on to fire an angled drive across goalkeeper Alisson Becker.
Liverpool then lost Henderson to injury and struggled to properly test goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
Hopes of a comeback were thwarted by Trent Alexander-Arnold bringing down substitute Calvert-Lewin and Gylfi Sigurdsson scoring from a penalty in the 83rd minute.
