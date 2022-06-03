Ex-Chelsea defender Alex has heart bypass surgery at age 39

Placeholder while article actions load

Alex’ former club Santos posted in its social media channels a video of the former defender at a hospital in an undisclosed location as he recovers.

SAO PAULO — Former Brazil defender Alex said Friday he heart bypass surgery earlier this week. The 39-year-old retired from the sport in 2016 after a long and successful career playing for Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

“I came here to deny reports saying I had a heart attack. I found a (health) problem a few days ago, doctors decided to give me a bypass surgery. I had four blocked arteries,” said Alex. “I just left the intensive care unit, I will stay at the hospital for another six days.”