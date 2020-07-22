Clubs are considering suspending the Romanian league as the country registers a growing number of virus infections. There were 1,030 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest amount since the pandemic reached Romania in February.
Petrescu played at Chelsea for five years from 1995-2000.
