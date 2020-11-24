Nashville, which had three goals called back for being in an offside position, will play on Sunday at Columbus in the semifinals.
Nashville had three good scoring opportunities midway through the second half. Mukhtar sailed an open header from inside the 6-yard box in the 72nd minute, Randall Leal sent a volley over the crossbar in the 75th and Alex Muyl pushed another header wide in the 76th. The Reds were outshot 21-10.
Toronto was the first MLS team to clinch a playoff spot this season, but closed by losing four of its last five games.
