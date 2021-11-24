Hendrickson, 49, was a defender in MLS with the New York MetroStars (1997), LA Galaxy (1997-2003), Dallas Burn (2003), D.C. United (2004), Chivas USA (2005-06) and Columbus (2006-08).
He was a Seattle assistant from 2009-14, then coached Seattle Sounders 2 of the third tier in 2015-16 and second tier in 2017.
Henderson was an assistant coach of his native Saint Vincent and the Grenadines during 2018 World Cup qualifying, and he spent 2018 as an assistant with the LA Galaxy.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports