One alleged rule breach relates to a ban on players betting “either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet” on aspects of games or information, including transfers, team selection or the employment of managers.
The second charge is over the ban on providing “information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time” for betting purposes.
Trippier has until May 18 to provide a response to the FA.
