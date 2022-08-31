Fabian Ruiz joins PSG on 5-year deal from Napoli

PARIS — Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal from Napoli.
The 26-year-old Ruiz, who has made 15 appearances with Spain, is PSG’s fifth summer signing after midfielders Vitinha and Renato Sanches, striker Hugo Ekitike and defender Nordi Mukiele.
Another Spain midfielder, Carlos Soler, is expected to join the 10-time French champions before the transfer window for the major European leagues closes on Thursday.
