Fabio Cannavaro named coach of Serie B side Benevento

BENEVENTO, Italy — Former Ballon d’Or winner Fabio Cannavaro was named coach of Serie B team Benevento on Wednesday, marking his first managerial job in Italy after previously working in the Middle East and China.
The 49-year-old Cannavaro was awarded the Ballon d’Or after helping Italy win the 2006 World Cup. Two of his former Italy teammates from the 2006 squad, Filippo Inzaghi at first-place Reggina and Fabio Grosso at third-place Frosinone, also coach in Serie B.
Another World Cup winner in Serie B is Cesc Fàbregas, who won the 2010 title with Spain, and is playing at Como.
Benevento made its Serie A debut in 2017-18 and also appeared in the top division in 2020-21. Inzaghi coached the team the last time it was promoted to Serie A.
Cannavaro previously coached at Al-Ahli (United Arab Emirates), Guangzhou Evergrande (China) and Tianjin Tianhai (China), and briefly led China’s national team in 2019.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports