Cristian Cásseres Jr opened the scoring for the Red Bulls (5-5-1) in the sixth minute, turning inside to evade the defender and curling home a left-footed shot from beyond the 18-yard box.
Chris Mueller tied it for Orlando City (6-2-3) in the 59th minute, finishing Mauricio Pereyra’s pass to capitalize on a defensive miscue by New York defender Sean Nealis.
Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel saved a penalty attempt by Orlando City’s Pereyra in the 45th minute. Pereyra drew the penalty against Thomas Edwards while trying to get to a cross from Nani.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports