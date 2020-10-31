Houston (4-9-9), which beat Dallas 2-0 on Oct. 7, is winless in six matches.
FIRE 1, NASHVILlE 1, TIE
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Boris Sekulic scored his second career MLS goal and Chicago tied Nashville.
Sekulic, a 29-year-old defender in his first season with the Fire, took a pass from Mauricio Pineda and side-footer a roller inside the post to make it 1-1 in the 42nd minute. Chicago (5-9-7) is a point ahead of Inter Miami for the 10th and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Nashville’s Daniel Rios opened the scoring with a header in the 28th minute. Nashville (7-6-8) — which Wednesday became just the sixth MLS expansion team to clinch a playoff spot — is unbeaten in its last five games and has just one loss in its last 10.
