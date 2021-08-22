Dairon Asprilla scored his career-high fifth goal of the season for Portland (7-10-3) to cap the scoring in the 55th minute. The 29-year-old came into this season with 47 starts and seven goals over six MLS seasons.
Austin scored a club-record four goals in its win over the Timbers on July 1.
Portland is winless in five straight away matches against expansion teams, conceding at least three goals in all four losses. The Timbers are winless in their last three games, including a 6-2 home loss to the rival Seattle Sounders.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports