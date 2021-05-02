Stuver, in his ninth MLS season, had two saves in his first shutout since July 3, 2019. The 30-year old, who has played every minute in goal for Austin this season, played for four teams and made nine starts from 2013-2020. He did not make an appearance last season with New York City.
Minnesota (0-3-0), which lost to Seattle in the 2020 Western Conference final, has been outscored 6-1 in losses to the Sounders, Real Salt Lake and Austin this season.
