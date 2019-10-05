FC Cincinnati is 4-13-4 against Eastern Conference teams. FC Cincinnati is 3-1-1 when it scores a pair of goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. DC United won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wayne Rooney has 11 goals and seven assists for DC United. Ola Kamara has three goals over the last 10 games for DC United.

AD

Emmanuel Ledesma has six goals and four assists for FC Cincinnati. Allan Cruz has four goals over the last 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: DC United: 4-4-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.4 assists, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

FC Cincinnati: 1-6-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.6 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Jalen Robinson (injured), Oniel Fisher (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Darren Mattocks (injured), Spencer Richey (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured), Kekuta Manneh (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD