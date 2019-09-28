Orlando City SC (9-14-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (6-22-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati hosts Orlando City SC in a conference matchup.

FC Cincinnati is 4-13-3 in Eastern Conference play. FC Cincinnati is 1-11-2 when it scores just one goal.

Orlando City SC is 5-9-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando City SC is 3-0-1 when it scores more than two goals.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Ledesma has six goals and three assists for FC Cincinnati. Allan Cruz has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

Nani has 12 goals and five assists for Orlando City SC. Tesho Akindele has three goals over the past 10 games for Orlando City SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Cincinnati: 1-7-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.6 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and three corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

Orlando City SC: 2-4-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Darren Mattocks (injured), Spencer Richey (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured), Kekuta Manneh (injured).

Orlando City SC: Cristian Higuita (injured), Joao Moutinho (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

