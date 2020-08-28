The Crew compiled a 10-16-8 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 6-6-5 in home games. Columbus averaged 1.1 goals on 3.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.
The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 4-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Saad Abdul-Salaam (injured), Spencer Richey (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured).
Columbus: Eloy Room (injured), Vito Wormgoor (injured), Lucas Zelarrayan (injured), Youness Mokhtar (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
