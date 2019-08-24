Columbus Crew SC (7-15-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (5-18-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati hosts Columbus aiming to stop a four-game home skid.

FC Cincinnati is 3-10-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. FC Cincinnati is last in the MLS with 26 goals. Allan Cruz paces the team with five.

The Crew are 5-7-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Columbus is 3-1-4 when it scores a pair of goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz has five goals and one assist for FC Cincinnati. Emmanuel Ledesma has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

Gyasi Zardes leads Columbus with nine goals. Pedro Santos has five goals over the last 10 games for the Crew.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Cincinnati: 2-7-1, averaging 1.2 goals, one assist, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.8 goals per game.

Columbus: 2-4-4, averaging 1.3 goals, one assist, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Leonardo Bertone (injured), Fanendo Adi (injured), Mathieu Deplagne (injured), Spencer Richey (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured), Frankie Amaya (injured).

Columbus: Federico Higuain (injured), Waylon Francis (injured), Hector Jimenez (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

