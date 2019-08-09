FC Cincinnati (5-17-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew SC (7-14-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati aims to stop a four-game skid when it visits Columbus.

The Crew are 5-6-3 against conference opponents. Columbus leads the Eastern Conference with 147 corner kicks drawn, averaging 5.9 per game.

FC Cincinnati is 3-9-1 in Eastern Conference games. FC Cincinnati is 3-1-0 when it scores a pair of goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gyasi Zardes has eight goals and two assists for Columbus. Pedro Santos has four goals over the past 10 games for the Crew.

Kekuta Manneh has three goals and three assists for FC Cincinnati. Emmanuel Ledesma has three goals over the past 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Columbus: 2-5-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.8 assists, three shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

FC Cincinnati: 2-8-0, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 2.8 corner kicks per game while allowing three goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Josh Williams (injured), David Guzman, Federico Higuain (injured), Waylon Francis (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Greg Garza (injured), Fanendo Adi (injured), Spencer Richey (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured), Fatai Alashe (injured).

