FC Cincinnati is 2-5-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. FC Cincinnati has drawn a league-low 24 corner kicks, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heber has one goal and one assist for New York City FC. has three goals over the past 10 games for New York City FC.

AD

Allan Cruz has one goal for FC Cincinnati this year. has two goals over the last 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: New York City FC: 5-4-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

FC Cincinnati: 2-5-3, averaging 0.7 goals, 0.2 assists, 2.3 shots on goal and 2.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Gedion Zelalem (injured), Sebastien Ibeagha (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Jimmy McLaughlin (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.