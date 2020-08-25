The Rapids put together a 12-16-6 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 9-6-2 in home games. Colorado scored 58 goals a season ago, averaging 1.7 per game.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: None listed.
Colorado: Danny Wilson, Jack Price, Kortne Ford (injured).
