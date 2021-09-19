The club also relieved assistant coach Mikey Varas of his duties.
After making the playoffs in each of its first two seasons under Gonzalez, FC Dallas is 11th in the 13-team Western Conference. Gonzalez has a 28-29-25 record in regular season games.
“We made the tough decision to part ways with Luchi after a great deal of thought and deliberation. We believe a coaching change is in the best interest of the club at this time to help us achieve our goals,” FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said in a statement. “I want to thank Luchi for everything he has done for this organization. We wish him all the best.”
Gonzalez took over as head coach of FC Dallas on Dec. 16, 2018. He had previously served as director of FC Dallas Academy. He had initially joined the academy as a coach in 2012.