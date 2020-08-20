FC Dallas went 13-12-9 overall and 10-1-6 on the road a season ago. FC Dallas scored 57 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 50.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Alberth Elis, Michael Salazar (injured).
FC Dallas: Brandon Servania (injured).
