Nashville SC takes the field for the third game in franchise history. Nashville SC has been outscored 3-1 through its first two games of MLS play.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: None listed.
Nashville SC: None listed.
