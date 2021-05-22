Rubio Rubín opened the scoring for Real in the 20th minute, turning Nick Besler’s pass back to the outside to get defender Matt Hedges to overrun and finishing with a left-footed shot into the far corner. It was Rubín’s fifth goal in five games this season.
Franco Jara tied it at 1 on a penalty in the 43rd minute. The penalty was conceded by Marcelo Silva for a clumsy foul taking down Jáder Obrian in the penalty area in the 42nd minute.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports