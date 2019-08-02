FC Dallas (9-8-6, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (7-11-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas visits Orlando City SC on a defensive hot streak. FC Dallas has conceded only nine goals over the past 10 games.

Orlando City SC is 4-6-1 at home. Orlando City SC is 1-0-2 when it scores two goals.

FC Dallas is 3-7-1 in road games. FC Dallas ranks third in the MLS giving up 26 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nani leads Orlando City SC with four assists. Tesho Akindele has three goals over the past 10 games for Orlando City SC.

Dominique Badji leads FC Dallas with six goals. Jesus Ferreira has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games for FC Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 3-5-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.6 assists, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

FC Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Alex De John (injured), Shane O’Neill (injured), Cristian Higuita (injured).

FC Dallas: Jimmy Maurer (injured), John Nelson (injured).

