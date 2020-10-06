The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. FC Dallas won the last meeting 2-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alberth Elis leads Houston with three assists. Darwin Quintero has four goals over the past 10 games for the Dynamo.
Franco Jara has five goals for FC Dallas. Harold Mosquera has four goals over the last 10 games for FC Dallas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Houston: 3-3-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.9 assists, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.
FC Dallas: 4-2-4, averaging 1.7 goals, one assist, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Wilfried Zahibo (injured), Michael Salazar (injured).
FC Dallas: Harold Mosquera (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.