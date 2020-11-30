FC Dallas is 7-3-3 against Western Conference opponents. FC Dallas is 3-1-2 when it scores two goals.
The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris has 10 goals and seven assists for Seattle. Raul Ruidiaz has five goals over the last 10 games for the Sounders.
Franco Jara has seven goals for FC Dallas. Ryan Hollingshead has three goals over the past 10 games for FC Dallas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Seattle: 5-2-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.1 assists, four shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
FC Dallas: 5-3-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 0.5 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: None listed.
FC Dallas: Paxton Pomykal (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.