Dynamo lost midfielder and captain Serhiy Sydorchuk when he earned a second yellow card for a clumsy tackle in the 85th. That paved the way for Ferencvaros to level the game five minutes later when substitute Franck Boli knocked in the ball from close range at a free kick.
Group leader Barcelona beat Juventus 2-0 in Wednesday’s other game. Barcelona has six points and Juventus three, while Ferencvaros and Dynamo have one point apiece and are already fighting for third place in Group G and a Europa League spot.
