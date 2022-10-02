Ferreira nets two goals, Dynamo topple Nashville 2-1

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sebastian Ferreira’s two goals helped lead the Houston Dynamo to a 2-1 victory over Nashville on Sunday. Ferreira scored on a penalty in the 30th minute and on a breakout in the 39th minute, assisted by Darwin Quintero. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Nashville’s goal was scored by Walker Zimmerman in the 96th minute.

Already assured of a playoff spot, Nashville (12-10-11) remains tied with LA Galaxy for fourth place in the Western Conference. Both teams have 47 points with one match remaining.

Nashville outshot the Dynamo 17-6. Both teams had three shots on goal.

Steve Clark saved two of the three shots he faced for the Dynamo (10-17-6). Joe Willis saved one of the three shots he faced for Nashville.

Both teams next play Sunday. The Dynamo host the LA Galaxy and Nashville visits Los Angeles FC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

