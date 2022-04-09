Ferreira propels Dynamo to 4-3 victory over Earthquakes

HOUSTON — Sebastian Ferreira scored a goal in each half to propel the Houston Dynamo to a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS play on Saturday.
The Dynamo took the lead for good on a goal by Teenage Hedebe in the 57th minute. Ferreira added an insurance goal in the 68th minute.
Tommy Thompson pulled the Earthquakes within a goal with a score in the 77th minute.
The Earthquakes outshot the Dynamo 18-13. Both teams had seven shots on goal.
Steve Clark finished with four saves for Houston. JT Marcinkowski had three saves for San Jose.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.