Ferreira's brace leads Dallas to 4-1 victory over San Jose

FRISCO, Texas — Jesús Ferreira scored twice in the first half and FC Dallas breezed to a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.
Velasco found the net in the 57th minute with his fourth goal of the campaign to stretch the lead to 4-0 before Jeremy Ebobisse put San Jose (5-11-9) on the scoreboard with a goal — his 14th — three minutes later.
Maarten Paes finished with one save for Dallas. JT Marcinkowski had two saves for the Earthquakes.
